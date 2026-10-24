Flu hospitalizations 'slightly higher' than usual, officials urge vaccinations

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Health said there are "slightly higher" flu numbers than usual for this time of year. State data show 46 hospitalizations so far in the 2026-2027 influenza season. Officials are urging the public to stay up-to-date on their vaccinations.



Minnesota is seeing a sharp rise in early flu hospitalizations, with 46 patients admitted so far this season.

Minnesota influenza update

What we know:

Data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows 46 people have been hospitalized so far in the 2026-2027 influenza season. That’s a steep jump compared to just single-digit numbers during this time over the past three years.

State health officials say the majority of cases involve adults over 65, primarily in the Twin Cities.

What we don't know:

A spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Health said there isn't enough data to determine if there are any new variations in circulating influenza strains.

Dig deeper:

Wastewater data shows COVID remains the state's most prevalent virus, while influenza is showing a slight rise.

What you can do:

State officials are urging the public to stay up-to-date on their vaccinations.