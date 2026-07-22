P.J. Fleck enters Year 10 with Gophers: ‘I have the best job in the world’

The Brief The Gophers football team held local media day on Wednesday as P.J. Fleck enters his 10th season at Minnesota. There's preseason buzz around quarterback Drake Lindsey, and he could be in the 2027 NFL Draft. Darius Taylor is healthy, and Anthony Smith is back to lead the defense.



The University of Minnesota football team is about a week away from starting fall camp.

The Gophers and P.J. Fleck held a local media day Wednesday on campus, before a select group heads to Big Ten Media Days. Fleck is entering his 10th season with the Gophers. He’s 66-44 overall at Minnesota, including 39-40 in Big Ten play and 7-0 in bowl games, including winners of five straight. The Gophers are coming off an 8-5 season, including a 5-4 mark in the Big Ten.

"I have the best job in the world," Fleck said.

Gophers’ roster outlook

The backstory:

Fleck has been able to largely retain the top talent on his roster despite intense competition across college football with NIL and the transfer portal. This year, the Gophers are the only team in the Big Ten to retain their head coach, both offensive and defensive coordinators and their quarterback.

The Gophers have 50 new players on the 2026 roster, including 31 high school players and 19 transfers. The offense is centered around Drake Lindsey, Greg Johnson and Ashton Beers on the offensive line, Darius Taylor at running back and Jalen Smith at wide receiver.

Anthony Smith leads the defensive line, along with Jaxon Howard, Maverick Baranowski at linebacker and John Nestor in the secondary, among other talent. Fleck says keeping players that fit with the culture, and aren’t so focused on getting paid, is the right mix.

"I love the vibe of this football team. What works here is if money is part of the equation and it’s not the only equation." Fleck said.

Drake Lindsey buzz

What they're saying:

For the first time in several years, the Gophers returned their starting quarterback. Drake Lindsey is getting offseason buzz about his future, some even think he could be a first round pick in the NFL Draft.

Lindsey went 8-5 as the starter last year, throwing for 2,382 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. If he ends up being drafted, that likely means the Gophers exceeded expectations.

"I’m not sure if we’ve ever had that type of buzz with the quarterback in a long time here. But it’s just that, buzz. Drake’s not focused on that, that’s what’s great about it," Fleck said.

"I’m ultimately just focused on my guys. I think when you start putting your head in those areas, I don’t think you’re the person and player you want to be. I’m focused on my teammates, coaches, being the best leader I can for them and I think ultimately everything will handle itself," Lindsey said.

What's next:

The Gophers open the 2026 season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, against Eastern Illinois at Huntington Bank Stadium.