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P.J. Fleck enters Year 10 with Gophers: ‘I have the best job in the world’

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FOX 9
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Published July 22, 2026 12:51 PM CDT
Published July 22, 2026 12:51 PM CDT
P.J. Fleck enters Year 10 with Gophers: ‘I have the best job in the world’
P.J. Fleck enters Year 10 with Gophers: ‘I have the best job in the world’

P.J. Fleck enters Year 10 with Gophers: ‘I have the best job in the world’

The University of Minnesota football team held its local media day Wednesday on campus. The Gophers start Year 10 under P.J. Fleck next week with fall camp. The season opens Thursday, Sept. 3 against Eastern Illinois at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The Brief

    • The Gophers football team held local media day on Wednesday as P.J. Fleck enters his 10th season at Minnesota.
    • There's preseason buzz around quarterback Drake Lindsey, and he could be in the 2027 NFL Draft.
    • Darius Taylor is healthy, and Anthony Smith is back to lead the defense.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota football team is about a week away from starting fall camp.

The Gophers and P.J. Fleck held a local media day Wednesday on campus, before a select group heads to Big Ten Media Days. Fleck is entering his 10th season with the Gophers. He’s 66-44 overall at Minnesota, including 39-40 in Big Ten play and 7-0 in bowl games, including winners of five straight. The Gophers are coming off an 8-5 season, including a 5-4 mark in the Big Ten.

"I have the best job in the world," Fleck said.

Gophers’ roster outlook

The backstory:

Fleck has been able to largely retain the top talent on his roster despite intense competition across college football with NIL and the transfer portal. This year, the Gophers are the only team in the Big Ten to retain their head coach, both offensive and defensive coordinators and their quarterback.

The Gophers have 50 new players on the 2026 roster, including 31 high school players and 19 transfers. The offense is centered around Drake Lindsey, Greg Johnson and Ashton Beers on the offensive line, Darius Taylor at running back and Jalen Smith at wide receiver.

Gophers star Darius Taylor focused on 2026 amid 5-for-5 rule
Gophers star Darius Taylor focused on 2026 amid 5-for-5 rule

Gophers star Darius Taylor focused on 2026 amid 5-for-5 rule

Gophers running back Darius Taylor is one of a few players still eligible for the 2027 season due to the NCAA's new 5-for-5 rule. If he stays healthy and has a productive season, he could head to the NFL Draft. Taylor spoke about his future at local media day.

Gophers DL Anthony Smith: 'I want to be a unicorn'
Gophers DL Anthony Smith: 'I want to be a unicorn'

Gophers DL Anthony Smith: 'I want to be a unicorn'

The Gophers football team held its local media day on Wednesday, and star defensive lineman Anthony Smith is back for his final season. He's one of the leaders on the defense, and says he wants to be a unicorn on the line with his skillset.

Anthony Smith leads the defensive line, along with Jaxon Howard, Maverick Baranowski at linebacker and John Nestor in the secondary, among other talent. Fleck says keeping players that fit with the culture, and aren’t so focused on getting paid, is the right mix.

"I love the vibe of this football team. What works here is if money is part of the equation and it’s not the only equation." Fleck said.

Drake Lindsey buzz

What they're saying:

For the first time in several years, the Gophers returned their starting quarterback. Drake Lindsey is getting offseason buzz about his future, some even think he could be a first round pick in the NFL Draft.

Gophers QB Drake Lindsey on NFL Draft buzz: 'I'm focused on my guys'
Gophers QB Drake Lindsey on NFL Draft buzz: 'I'm focused on my guys'

Gophers QB Drake Lindsey on NFL Draft buzz: 'I'm focused on my guys'

The Gophers football team held its local media day Wednesday on campus, and quarterback Drake Lindsey talked about offseason buzz that he could be a first round pick in next year's NFL Draft.

Lindsey went 8-5 as the starter last year, throwing for 2,382 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. If he ends up being drafted, that likely means the Gophers exceeded expectations.

"I’m not sure if we’ve ever had that type of buzz with the quarterback in a long time here. But it’s just that, buzz. Drake’s not focused on that, that’s what’s great about it," Fleck said.

"I’m ultimately just focused on my guys. I think when you start putting your head in those areas, I don’t think you’re the person and player you want to be. I’m focused on my teammates, coaches, being the best leader I can for them and I think ultimately everything will handle itself," Lindsey said.

What's next:

The Gophers open the 2026 season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, against Eastern Illinois at Huntington Bank Stadium.

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