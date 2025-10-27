P.J. Fleck calls Gophers' 41-3 loss at Iowa 'unacceptable'

The Brief The Gophers are moving on from a 41-3 loss at Iowa as they host Michigan State this Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. P.J. Fleck called last Saturday's play "unacceptable" as they were down 31-0 at half. Fleck did not have an update on Darius Taylor, who left the game in the first quarter with an injury and didn't return.



University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck holds his weekly news conference on Mondays at Athletes Village, and it typically lasts about 20 minutes.

It’s the only opportunity for assembled media to get access before games. This week’s session, somewhat to Fleck’s surprise, was less than 12 minutes. That’s what happens when you’re coming off a 41-3 blowout loss to one of your biggest rivals.

Fleck calls Iowa loss ‘unacceptable’

What we know:

The Gophers got blitzed early by the Hawkeyes on Saturday, and never responded. Everything that could go wrong did. Minnesota had managed to run eight offensive plays by the time Iowa had a 17-0 lead. The Hawkeyes had two offensive touchdowns, a pick-6 and a punt return for a touchdown to lead 31-0 at half.

"That was unacceptable. I never question how hard we play and our toughness, but we executed very poorly. When you execute poorly, that comes down to the coaching staff, that comes down to me," Fleck said. "Before you know it, you’re down 17-0 as quick as you can blink. That is the opposite of the formula to beat Iowa. The formula was to go in and play precise, and we did the opposite of that."

Bounce back week for Drake Lindsey

Why you should care:

Drake Lindsey had his worst game as a college quarterback Saturday, going 16-for-28 for 109 yards and three interceptions, one that was returned for a touchdown. He didn’t get much help from his offensive line, getting sacked four times.

He’s been impressive as a redshirt freshman, and now Fleck is looking for his quarterback to have a short memory.

"He’s got a great failing mechanism where he can flush it, learn and move on. He’s built for that piece, but that doesn’t make him immune from having a hard game," Fleck said.

Darius Taylor non-update

Dig deeper:

Gophers’ standout running back Darius Taylor had one carry for one yard at Iowa. He went to the sideline favoring his right side. He went back in the game for two more plays, and was on blitz pick-up on Lindsey’s pick-6 before leaving the game. He did not return, but the TV broadcast did not show if he went to the injury tent.

Taylor has already missed time this year with a hamstring injury, and has a history of being unable to stay healthy. In six games, Taylor has 368 yards on the ground, one touchdown and is averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

Fleck had no update on Monday.

"The medical staff will handle all of the medical concerns, you’ll get the injury report two hours before kickoff," Fleck said.

Joe Rossi reunion

Local perspective:

The Gophers host Michigan State Saturday afternoon, which means a reunion with Joe Rossi. He spent five seasons as the Gophers’ defensive coordinator, including the historic 2019 team that went 11-2, before leaving for the same job at Michigan State. It will be his first time back in Minneapolis.

The Spartans come to Minnesota one of three 0-5 teams in Big Ten play.

"Coach Rossi did a tremendous amount for this program and the University of Minnesota. I have a lot of respect for him and what he’s done. Just an awesome man," Fleck said. "When you watch his defense, it looks like our defense the way they play."