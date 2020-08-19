On 32nd birthday, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins says his 'best days are still ahead of me'

article

Kirk Cousins turned 32 years old on Wednesday. He’s entering his sixth season as a starting quarterback, third with the Minnesota Vikings and coming off his second Pro Bowl selection, he believes the best is yet to come.

“My best days on the football field are still ahead of me, and I’m pretty convicted about that. I think I have reason to be, I think I’m a part of a great organization with a good football team and great coaches. I still feel young, so all that gives you a great chance to have success,” Cousins told reporters via Zoom.

The Vikings front office has the same feeling. One of the team’s first moves in free agency was getting Cousins a two-year extension to keep him in Minnesota. Cousins won his first playoff game as a starting quarterback last year in New Orleans, hitting Kyle Rudolph in the end zone in overtime for the game-winning touchdown.

Cousins threw for more than 3,600 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. In two seasons in Minnesota, Cousins has 56 touchdown passes. Entering his third year as a starter with the Vikings, he says he has a greater comfort in the offense that’s now run by Gary Kubiak. But ultimately, it comes down to producing results that lead to wins.

“Certainly there’s a greater comfort level than there was back in 2018 and that’s to be expected that the longer you’re in a place, the more comfortable you are with so many parts of the environment,” Cousins said.

Mike Zimmer says he’s stepped up in a virtual off-season and in Training Camp, becoming more of a vocal leader in meetings.

“I think No. 1 he’s a lot more comfortable in it. Secondly, he speaks up a lot in the meetings, talks about the way he sees things, the way he anticipates where the ball is going to go. He just seems to be more communicative,” Zimmer said Wednesday.

Kubiak will be his third offensive coordinator in three seasons, but the change is minor since Kubiak was on the offensive staff last year. Cousins should get help from his top running back, Dalvin Cook, who ran for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He also was the No. 2 receiver with 53 catches for 519 yards out of the screen game.

Despite attempting to work out an extension to stay in Minnesota, Cook reported to Training Camp on time and has said he’ll be ready to go for Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers. Zimmer named Cook a captain before camp, and Cousins says he ought to be one.

“It starts with your play on the field. The fact that he’s such a great player really starts the conversation, and then he’s just a great person,” Cousins said. “He just keeps his head down, keeps working. Dalvin helps set that example and when you’re a great player and you carry yourself the right way, someone like Dalvin ought to be a captain.”

He’s still getting to know rookie receiver Justin Jefferson, who opened camp with several highlight reel catches. He’s continuing chemistry with Irv Smth Jr., Kyle Rudolph, Adam Thielen and the other receivers with Stefon Diggs gone.

There’s already been talk of Jefferson becoming the next star receiver for the Vikings. Cousins can see the potential.

“Ultimately why you bring him in is for the natural stuff. Learning the plays takes time no matter how good you are, but when the instincts take over and you can make great plays, that’s what you’re looking for and he’s shown the ability to do that,” Cousins said.

Cousins has found a comfort zone with the Vikings, but there’s still the elephant in the room. He’s winless on Monday Night Football, still struggles in big games and needs to improve when things go off script.

That said, the Vikings have invested in Cousins, and he’s found a comfort in Minnesota. The hope is that can lead to a Super Bowl run.

“You’d like to think that lends itself well to playing your best football, but now it’s just talk and you’ve got to go out and prove it,” Cousins said.