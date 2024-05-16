NFL schedule release videos: Ranking the best

NFL teams go above and beyond when they announce their schedules. Here's a look at the best schedule release videos for the 2024 season.

The L.A. Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers did their schedule release based on the Sims, which is a perfect throwback to the popular computer game.

The Chargers went just 5-12 last season and missed the AFC Playoffs.

The Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders did a play on "Is it cake?" for their schedule release.

The Commanders were a mess last year, finishing 4-13 but are building excitement around taking LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick.

The Denver Broncos

Lewis Hamilton helped the Denver Broncos announce the 2024 schedule by trying out food from their opponents.

Perhaps having a Formula 1 star do the release was a wise choice, as odd a 2023 as the Broncos had. They finished 8-9, missed the playoffs and released Russell Wilson in the offseason, setting $80-plus million on fire. Sean Payton tried to save face after the first round of the draft, saying he tried to bait the Vikings into trading up for J.J. McCarthy.

The Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans returned to Broadway in Nashville to ask for help announcing the schedule, much like they did last year, asking people to describe the opponent in three words. For the Minnesota Vikings, a person said: "They got rid of Kirk Cousins and they shouldn't have." It was repeated again when the Washington Commanders showed up on the schedule, the team that drafted Cousins.

The Titans needed the social media satire after finishing 6-11 last year, missing the playoffs and dismissing Mike Vrabel as head coach.

The Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions tapped comedians Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson to help announce their 2024 schedule.

It's all fun and games for the Lions right now. They finished 12-5 last season, won their first NFC North title in decades and nearly represented the NFC in the Super Bowl.

The Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings did theirs stressing the next generation, similar to when Apple releases a new IPhone. T.J. Hockenson stressed innovation, a schedule that's resistant to all forms of weather and that can go in "night mode."

Innovation and collaboration is something the Vikings have stressed since Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O'Connell arrived to Minnesota. It's a pivotal year for both after missing the NFC Playoffs, and the departure of Kirk Cousins.