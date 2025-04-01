Expand / Collapse search
5
Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo suspended one game after Pistons fight

Published  April 1, 2025 11:45am CDT
Ronald Holland II #00 of the Detroit Pistons and Donte DiVincenzo #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves fight in the second quarter. Holland II and DiVincenzo were ejected from the game at Target Center on March 30, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo ((Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Timberwolves players Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo are suspended for Tuesday night's game at the Denver Nuggets for their roles in Sunday's fight against the Pistons at Target Center.
    • An altercation involving Reid, DiVincenzo and three Pistons' players spilled into the first row of baseline courtside seats.
    • The Timberwolves are a half game out of the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference with seven regular season games left. 

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves are at the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night, but they won’t have Naz Reid or Donte DiVincenzo available.

The NBA announced Tuesday Reid and DiVincenzo have been suspended one game without pay for their roles in an on-court altercation with the Detroit Pistons on Sunday at Target Center.

Timberwolves react after fight with Pistons

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Detroit Pistons Sunday night at Target Center after a fight on the court resulted in ejections for Donte DiVincenzo, Naz Reid and Pablo Prigioni.

What happened

The backstory:

The incident started when Ron Holland II fouled Reid with 8:36 left in the second quarter. Reid took exception to the foul, pointing at and confronting Holland, who then pushed DiVincenzo, who shoved him back. The fight eventually spilled over into the first row of courtside seats behind the basket before cooler heads prevailed.

A total of five players and two coaches were ejected after the altercation, including Timberwolves’ assistant Pablo Prigioni. 

The schedule

What's next:

Reid and DiVincezo will serve their suspensions Tuesday night against the Nuggets. The Timberwolves are 43-32 and in the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference with seven regular season games left. They’re a half game out of the No. 6 spot, and one game out of the No. 5 spot. The Timberwolves need to finish in the top-six in the West to avoid an NBA Play-in series.

The Source: The NBA announced the suspensions on Tuesday.

