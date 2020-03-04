MNUFC’s Kevin Molino starts off comeback season with 2-goal performance in Portland

article

With a convincing 3-1 win in Portland, Minnesota United’s season is off to an impressive start after taking down one of the top teams in MLS.

It was a riveting win, but also a redemption of sorts for Loons player Kevin Molino. He had a heroic, two-goal performance in Portland after two trying years in MLS.

In 2018, Molino tore his ACL in the second game of the Loons’ season. Last year, the road back began, but was hampered by a hamstring injury. The path back has been anything but easy, but Molino remained undeterred.

Molino had help getting healthy, but there was no bigger supporter than Loons Head Coach Adrian Heath.

Heath helped jumpstart Molino’s career as the two spent six years together in Orland before they both came to Minnesota.

Heath is starting to see that budding star blossom once again, too.