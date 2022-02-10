Minnesota Wild winger Marcus Foligno suspended 2 games for kneeing Adam Lowry

article

The Minnesota Wild started the second half of its season with a 2-0 loss at the Winnipeg Jets, and they’ll be without winger Marcus Foligno for the next two games.

The NHL Player Safety Committee announced Thursday Foligno has been suspended two games without pay for kneeing Winnipeg’s Adam Lowy during a fight. It happened at the 11:06 mark of the third period, and at the time, Foligno got a two-minute minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Video shows Foligno taking Lowry to the ice, at which point the fight is over and the officials step in to separate the two. Foligno lifts his left leg and puts his knee on Lowry’s face, driving it into the ice. NHL Player Safety officials deemed it an intentional decision by Foligno, and not a case of him falling or stumbling onto Lowry.

"It is only the relative lack of force on this play that keeps Foligno from being subject to much more severe discipline," league officials said.

In 644 career games, Foligno had never previously been suspended or fined. He’ll forfeit $31,000 in base salary. Foligno, an assistant captain, has 27 points, including 17 goals, in 40 games this season. He’ll miss Saturday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes, and Monday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings.

The first game Foligno is eligible to return for? At Winnipeg on Feb. 16.

The Wild is currently in the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference, at 59 points with a 28-11-3 record, one point behind the Nashville Predators for the No. 2 spot.