Minnesota Wild signs forward Marcus Foligno to 3-year extension

The Minnesota Wild announced on Tuesday it has signed forward Marcus Foligno to a three-year contract extension.

The deal is worth $9.3 million, and puts Foligno under contract with the Wild through the 2023-24 season. Foligno, 29, recorded 25 points, including 11 goals, a plus-8 rating and 184 hits in 59 games with the Wild this past season.

Foligno set career-highs with 25 points and his plus/minus rating. He led the Wild in hits, and was tied for 18th in the NHL. He also had multi-point games for the first time in his career last January, and had a season-high seven hits in five games.

In 565 career NHL games, Foligno has 183 career points, which includes 75 goals, and 1,598 hits. He’s ninth in the NHL with 1,446 hits since the start of the 2013-14 season. He has two points in nine career playoff games with the Wild.

Foligno is entering his fourth season with the Wild, and 10th in the NHL.