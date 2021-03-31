Minnesota Wild signs 2019 first round pick Matt Boldy to 3-year deal

article

The Minnesota Wild announced on Tuesday they’ve signed forward Matt Boldy to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Wild General Manager Bill Guerin said Boldy, the former Boston College star, will start his National Hockey League Career with the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League. Boldy is 19 years old and recorded 31 points, 11 goals and 20 assists, 22 games for the Eagles this season.

The Wild selected Boldy No. 12 overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

A sophomore this year, Boldy led Boston College in scoring, goals, assists, power-play goals, power-play assists and shots on goal. He tied for the NCAA lead in short-handed goals, and tied for 11th in scoring and assists.

Boldy was named a top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award on March 17. His collegiate career came to an end after Boston College lost to St. Cloud State last weekend with a trip to the NCAA Frozen Four on the line. He recorded nine points, three goals and six assists, in his last four college games and had a career-high five points against UMass Lowell on Feb. 12.

Boldy also had seven points in seven games, including five goals, as part of helping lead Team U.S.A to a gold medal at the most recent World Junior Championships. He tied for first on the team in goals, was second in time on ice per game, tied for fourth in scoring and led all scorers in the tournament with three power-play goals.

In two seasons at Boston College, Boldy had 56 career points, including 19 goals.