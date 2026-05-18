Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin: ‘Our goal is to win a Stanley Cup’

The Brief Wild GM Bill Guerin and coach John Hynes held their end-of-season news conference Monday after losing to the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Guerin said goalie Filip Gustavsson is set to have hip surgery, putting the start of next season in doubt. The Wild want Quinn Hughes, acquired in a blockbuster trade, back on a contract extension.



The Minnesota Wild is in offseason mode after losing in five games to the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Semifinals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Wild General Manager Bill Guerin and coach John Hynes held their end-of-season news conference on Monday at Grand Casino Arena. You could see it from the look in Guerin’s eyes, this exit stung a little more than usual. Wild players and staff felt this was a team that could make a playoff run, possibly even win a Stanley Cup.

The unfortunate reality is the Wild was the third-best team in the NHL this season, and the playoff format forced them to face the Avalanche.

"Our goal is to win the Stanley Cup. We’ll do whatever we can to continue to make this team better so we can win a championship. This one hurts the most, there was real reality of doing something special," Guerin said.

Filip Gustavsson to have hip surgery

The backstory:

Guerin revealed Monday Filip Gustavsson is going to have offseason hip surgery, an injury he described as wear and tear. It might explain why the Wild only gave him one start in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and he allowed four goals.

Gustavsson went 28-15-6 in 49 regular season starts, earning a 2.69 goals against average and .904 save percentage. Guerin said he wasn’t sure if Gustavsson will be ready for training camp.

Wild want Quinn Hughes back

Why you should care:

It should come as no surprise that Guerin wants star defenseman Quinn Hughes back in a Wild jersey next season. The Wild acquired him in a blockbuster move, and in 48 regular season games, Hughes had five goals and 48 assists.

In 11 playoff games, Hughes had four goals and 11 assists. But his contract is expiring, and Guerin will have to pay up to keep him.

"We’re interested in signing Quinn too. Priority No. 1," Guerin said.

‘I won’t sit on my hands’

What they're saying:

Guerin has some roster decisions to make before next season, and one of them is adding a top line center. The Wild hasn’t had a clear-cut, No. 1 center for several years, and that’s probably cost them a better shot at a Stanley Cup title.

Guerin said they will have to see what’s available, but he’s open to making a splash. He’s done it before at other positions.

"We’ll see what’s available. If there’s something out there that can make our team better, I’m willing to do it and I won’t sit on my hands," Guerin said.