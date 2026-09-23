St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her drops St. Paul PD from her security detail

The Brief St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her is now using Ramsey County deputies instead of St. Paul police for her security detail. The mayor's office says the security change was made in part to lessen the workload on St. Paul police. However, the switch also comes in the aftermath of a sexual harassment complaint brought by the police department's chief.



St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her is no longer using St. Paul police for her security detail following a sexual harassment complaint brought by the department's chief against the mayor.

Mayor drops police detail

What we know:

In statements to FOX 9, both a mayor's spokesperson and a police spokesperson confirm that the mayor is now using Ramsey County deputies for her security detail.

Mayor Her spokesperson Matt Wagenius says the switch was made as the city continues to find ways to improve its practices. He says the switch was made in part to lessen the load on the police department and given "ongoing threat and increased incidents of political violence."

His statement reads in part: "Since the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office has jurisdiction throughout our city and is responsible for security at the courthouse, they are well-positioned to provide security for the mayor, in and outside the office. We are grateful for our strong partnership with the County and want to thank the Sheriff’s Office for their willingness to support this critical function."

What they're saying:

St. Paul police confirmed the department is no longer providing a driver for the mayor as of Sept. 8.

The police department said in part: "The mayor’s safety is our priority. We have offered to drive whenever the mayor might need a driver. We will also continue monitoring for any threats and will advise both the mayor’s office and RCSO if we find any credible threats.

Change came after sexual harassment complaint

Big picture view:

The change came ten days before Mayor Her released HR investigative findings that found sexual harassment and retaliation claims brought against her were unsubstantiated. The report did deem some of Mayor Her's conduct as "offensive and inappropriate" however.

The claims were brought by St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry, who accused the mayor of making inappropriate sexual comments. The complaint included a screenshot of a text message that the chief said Her sent to a city employee reportedly containing sexual innuendo.

The investigation into the complaint was completed on Sept. 14. City officials did not indicate that the investigation played a role in the security change.

Local perspective:

Mayor Her made her first public appearance on Wednesday following the release of the findings in the harassment case.

The mayor attended and spoke at a groundbreaking at McMurray Athletic Fields Park kicking off a renovation project.

Following the event, FOX 9's Karen Scullin attempted to ask the mayor about the security change and her relationship with the department. The mayor did not respond to questions and a staff member said she wasn't taking off-topic questions.

A Ramsey County deputy blocked off the mayor as she climbed into an SUV and then drove the mayor away.