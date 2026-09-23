School bus driver taken to hospital after T-bone crash in Oakdale

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The Brief A school bus driver and an SUV driver were hospitalized after a T-bone crash in Oakdale on Wednesday. The school bus was traveling south on Highway 120 when troopers say it was struck by a Suburban. The school bus driver was the only person aboard the bus when it crashed.



A school bus driver was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after his bus was involved in a T-bone crash with an SUV in Oakdale.

School bus crash

What we know:

Minnesota State Patrol says the bus was headed south on Highway 120 near Holloway Avenue. The intersection is along the borders of Oakdale, North St. Paul, and Maplewood.

As the bus entered the intersection at Upper 35th Street, troopers say it was struck by a Suburban.

Dig deeper:

Traffic camera video showed the bus wedged into the ditch following the crash and the Suburban loaded onto a tow truck with significant front-end damage.

Both drivers taken to hospital

Local perspective:

Both the bus driver, a 65-year-old Roseville man, and the Suburban driver, a 41-year-old Oakdale man, were transported to local hospitals after the T-bone crash.

Troopers say the bus driver was transported as a precaution while the Suburban driver was transported for "suspected injuries."

The school bus driver was the only person on board the bus at the time of the crash.

What's next:

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.