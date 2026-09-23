Stearns County Jail inmate dies after medical emergency in cell

The Brief A man died at the Stearns County Jail early Sept. 12 after staff found him unresponsive during a routine well-being check. Isiah Oluwasheun Ero-Phillips, 34, had been booked into the jail the previous morning on a felony domestic assault charge. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has taken over the investigation, which is ongoing.



A man arrested on a felony domestic assault charge died inside a Stearns County Jail cell hours after being booked.

Stearns County Jail inmate death

What we know:

Jail staff found Isiah Oluwasheun Ero-Phillips unresponsive in his cell at approximately 3:49 a.m. on Sept. 12 during a routine well-being check.

Correctional officers immediately began life-saving measures after discovering Ero-Phillips in medical distress, according to authorities. Mayo Ambulance and St. Cloud Fire/Rescue also responded to continue those efforts. Despite those attempts, Mayo Ambulance staff pronounced Ero-Phillips deceased at the scene. His body was then taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The backstory:

Ero-Phillips had been arrested by the St. Cloud Police Department on a felony domestic assault charge and brought to the Stearns County Jail at approximately 9:05 a.m. on Sept. 11. Authorities say at the time of his intake, he was heavily intoxicated.

The investigation

What we don't know:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Force Unit was contacted and responded to the jail to take over the investigation, according to authorities. Officials said this is routine in matters like this. The investigation remains ongoing, and no further details about the cause of death have been released.