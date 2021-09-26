Vikings beat Seahawks 30-17 in home opener behind Kirk Cousins, explosive offense

article

The Minnesota Vikings welcomed back a capacity crowd to U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday for the first time in nearly two years, and more than 66,000 fans went home happy after a 30-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The Vikings got big days from Kirk Cousins, Alexander Mattison and a big second half from the defense to avoid an 0-3 start. After losing their first two games by a combined four points, the Vikings shut out the Seahawks in the second half after allowing 308 total yards and 17 points in the first half.

Kirk Cousins finished 30-of-38 passing for 323 yards and touchdowns to Tyler Conklin, Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson. With Dalvin Cook unable to play due to an ankle injury, Alexander Mattison had 26 carries for 112 yards and six catches for a career-high 59 yards.

"It means a lot. We go out there and we prepare every day to be the best offense that we can be. For us to go out there and prove it today, that was a huge win for us," Mattison said.

Conklin finished with seven catches for 70 yards and a touchdown, Jefferson had nine catches for 118 yards and a touchdown and Adam Thielen had six catches for 50 yards and a score. The Vikings’ offense finished with 453 total yards, averaged 6.2 yards per play, got 28 first downs and was 9-of-13 on third down conversions.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said after the win he told the team it was their best offensive performance he's seen in the eight years he's been in Minnesota.

"We work so hard, we prepare so hard. We deserve to win, and these guys are working their rear ends off every single day. They’re studying really hard, they come out to practice and they go hard. It’s just good that it pays off so they can see there’s some success at the end of the tunnel," Zimmer said.

Thielen said the sold out crowd gave the team energy for their first win of the season.

"They were lit. It was great, obviously. They’re so important to our success, that’s why we couldn’t wait to get home. Couldn’t wait to get in this building, it was awesome," Thielen said.

Defensively, the Vikings settled down after allowing 17 points and over 300 yards in the first half. Everson Griffen and Eric Kendricks each got sacks on Russell Wilson as the Vikings held the Seahawks to 81 total yards, and no points, over the final 30 minutes. Seattle ran just five offensive plays in the third quarter.

The defense was fueled a loud crowd that hadn't existed in nearly two years.

"I missed the crowd so much, I missed our fans a lot. They brought the energy today. I knew driving up to the stadium, I saw everybody out and being rowdy. Everybody was excited for the game, and it showed today," Kendricks said.

The game turned late in the first half as Cousins hit Jefferson for a 3-yard touchdown and 21-17 lead at the half. The Vikings got the ball to start the third quarter and finished a 16-play drive that took nearly half of the quarter with a 43-yard field goal from Joseph. It was one of three second half field goals for Joseph, who missed wide left as time expired in last Sunday’s 34-33 loss at Arizona.

Two of Minnesota's three touchdowns came after Seattle miscues. The Seahawks committed a holding penalty on a third down stop, extending a Vikings' drive that turned into their first touchdown. The Vikings also turned a Jason Myers 44-yard missed field goal into Jefferson's touchdown near the end of the half.

Zimmer snaps an 0-for-7 skid against Pete Carroll and the Seahawks, and the Vikings (1-2) get their first win of the season with Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns coming to Minneapolis next Sunday.