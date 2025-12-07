J.J. McCarthy bounces back, Vikings dominate Commanders 31-0

article

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings snapped a four-game losing streak with a dominating 31-0 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. J.J. McCarthy had a bounce-back game, throwing for 163 yards and three touchdowns. The Vikings' defense dominated, limiting Washington to 206 yards, while getting four sacks and three turnovers.



The Minnesota Vikings played their best all-around game of the season in a 31-0 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings ended a four-game losing streak, and J.J. McCarthy played like the quarterback Kevin O’Connell knew he was getting when they drafted him No. 10 overall last season. The Vikings have seen glimpses of it this year in two games against the Chicago Bears, and against the Detroit Lions, but Sunday was McCarthy’s most complete game of the season.

The Vikings also ran for 155 yards, and the defense got two takeaways. Minnesota is now 5-8 on the season with four regular season games to play.

The Vikings are the first team since the 1992 Denver Broncos to win a game via shutout after getting shutout the week before.

The 19-play touchdown drive

The big play:

Sunday’s big play was their second touchdown drive of the game. The Vikings’ started on their own 2-yard line, and went 98 yards on 19 plays, converting five third downs and chewing up 12 minutes of clock.

It ended with a touchdown, as McCarthy hit Josh Oliver from 17 yards out to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead.

Vikings get 10 points off turnovers

The key sequence:

With a 14-0 lead, the Vikings got a turnover to start the second half as Andrew Van Ginkel picked off Jayden Daniels. It resulted in a Will Reichard field goal as the Vikings took a 17-0 lead.

Daniels then left with an elbow injury, and Harrison Smith picked off Marcus Mariota. The Vikings turned that into seven points, with McCarthy hitting Oliver from six yards out for his second score of the day and a 24-0 lead.

Crucial fourth down plays

What we know:

The Commanders made a puzzling decision early in the game, going for it on 4th-and-2 in the red zone instead of opting for a field goal. Josh Metellus broke up a pass intended for Deebo Samuel in the end zone.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Vikings faced a 4th-and-goal at the 2-yard line up 24-0. McCarthy hit T.J. Hockenson, who bounced off a defender for the touchdown and 31-0 lead.

Defense dominates

Why you should care:

The Vikings’ defense held the Commanders to 206 total yards, just 3-of-10 on third down, forced three turnovers and had four sacks.

That, coupled with McCarthy throwing for 163 yards and three touchdowns, made it Minnesota’s most complete game of the season.

Dallas Cowboys next

Dig deeper:

The Vikings host the Dallas Cowboys for Sunday Night Football next week at U.S. Bank Stadium.