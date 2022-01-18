Minnesota Vikings interview Brandon Brown for GM position

article

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed on Tuesday that they held an initial interview with Brandon Brown for the open general manager position after the team parted ways with Rick Spielman last week.

Brown is the fifth candidate to hold an initial interview with the Vikings. The others are Monti Ossenfort, John Spytek, Catherine Raiche and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. It’s believed that Raiche is the first woman in NFL history to interview for a general manager position. She would be the second GM in the history of pro football.

Brown is currently the director of player personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles and just finished his fifth season there. He started with Philadelphia in 2017 as the assistant director of pro scouting. He started in the NFL in 2012 as an intern with the New York Jets, and spent two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts before starting with the Eagles.

The Vikings are expected to conduct initial interviews with as many as eight candidates.

VIKINGS REPORTEDLY LINING UP HEAD COACH INTERVIEWS

The Vikings' management group is looking to have a general manager in place to have input on the next head coach, but the team is already putting together its interview list.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Vikings have requested to interview Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. According to Ian Rapoport with NFL Network, the Vikings have requested to interview L.A Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, and Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.