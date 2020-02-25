Minnesota United uses heat lamp technology to help melt snow, prepare pitch at Allianz Field

article

With its first two home matches upcoming, Minnesota United deployed a hot piece of technology to get the Allianz Field pitch ready.

The team posted a photo of a heating system being used to melt the snow off Allianz Field Monday. The heat lamps, along with some warm weekend temperatures and sun, helped get the field dry before the team hosts two home games in consecutive weeks.

Sunday, March 1, the Loons will host Portland Timbers and the next weekend, on March 7, MNUFC will host San Jose Earthquakes.