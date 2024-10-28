Minnesota United FC opens MLS Cup Playoffs against Real Salt Lake

The Brief Minnesota United opens the MLS Cup Playoffs in a best-of-3 series at Salt Lake Tuesday night The Loons can close out the series at home Saturday with a Game 1 win The Loons enter the playoffs with points in 7 of their last 8 games, including 4 wins



Eric Ramsay feels his Minnesota United FC squad is in a good spot entering the MLS Cup Playoffs, after they had to sit and watch the postseason last year.

The Loons open the playoffs in a new format, a best-of-three series, at Real Salt Lake Tuesday night. Ramsay even sees opening on the road an advantage. The theory is if they can steal Game 1, they can close out the series on Saturday at Allianz Field.

"In some senses there’s an advantage to being in our position. I can really sell to the players if we can go win that first game, we can win the series at home," Ramsay said. "With the atmosphere, the environment our fans create, that’s a real selling point for us."

If the series would have to go to a Game 3, that would be Nov. 8 in Salt Lake.

Why it matters

The Loons are 7-6-4 at Allianz Field this season, meaning they’ve gotten points in 11 of their 17 matches on their home turf.

The two teams played each other twice this season, a 1-1 draw in early April and a 0-0 draw earlier this month. Minnesota United’s 8-6-3 road record is among the best in the Western Conference.

"It’ll be my first time taking part in this. We’re just going to go ahead and take one on the road," Michael Boxall said.

Finishing strong?

It appears the Loons are peaking as they head to the MLS Cup Playoffs. They’ve earned points in seven of their last eight matches, and have five wins over that stretch. That includes a 4-1 win over St. Louis to finish the regular season.

"The last 10 games or so, we’re not short of confidence," Boxall said.