Report: Twins make trade with Padres for pitching on eve of Opening Day

The Minnesota Twins have reportedly made a trade to add pitching with Opening Day set for Friday afternoon against the Seattle Mariners at Target Field.

According to Jeff Passan with ESPN, the Twins are trading left-handed relief pitcher Taylor Rogers and outfield prospect Brent Rooker to the San Diego Padres. In exchange, the Twins are acquiring starting pitcher Chris Paddack, and reliever Emilio Pagan.

Rogers has been with the Twins since 2016, and was an American League All-Star last season before his year ended with an injury. He pitched 40 1/3 innings last season, allowing 15 earned runs and striking out 59. Rooker played in 58 games for the Twins last season, hitting .201 with nine home runs, 10 doubles and 16 RBI.

Paddack has been with the Padres for three seasons and was their Opening Day starter in 2019. He finished the season 9-7 in 26 starts with a 3.33 earned run average, 153 strikeouts and just 31 walks in 140 innings. He went 7-7 in 22 starts last season, finishing with a 5.70 ERA.

Pagan spent the last two seasons with the Padres, and was the closer for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019. He had 69 strikeouts and 18 walks in 63 innings.

The Twins reportedly tried to move Rogers last season, as he’s set to become a free agent after the 2022 season. Rooker was battling for an Opening Day roster spot with Byron Buxton solidified in the outfield, and Alex Kiriloff and Trevor Larnach battling for the left field spot.

The move would give the Twins depth to the starting rotation, as Paddack joins Sonny Gray, Chris Archer, Dylan Bundy, Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober in the rotation. Pagan would join Jorge Alcala, Tyler Duffey, Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, Joe Smith, Cody Stashak and Caleb Thielbar in the bullpen.

The Twins have not confirmed the moves. The Twins open the 2022 season Friday against the Mariners at Target Field.