Minnesota Twins announce plans for Joe Mauer statue at Target Field in 2025

The Minnesota Twins announced Saturday before hosting the Chicago White Sox that they plan to have a statue in honor of Joe Mauer placed outside Target Field next year.

Mauer was back at Target Field, his home ballpark, Saturday after being inducted to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, in his first time on the ballot.

"Joe Mauer is a Hall of Fame player and person, and one of the best to ever wear a Minnesota Twins uniform," said club Executive Chair Joe Pohlad. "Joe is one of us, and we all went along for the ride as the kid from St. Paul earned his rightful place in Cooperstown as the best-hitting catcher in baseball history. The memories he created for a generation of his fellow Minnesotans will always be cherished, and it is only fitting that our ballpark has a permanent celebration of our hometown baseball hero. On behalf of our organization and Twins fans everywhere, we are thrilled to honor Joe Mauer’s legacy with a Target Field statue."

Mauer had his No. 7 Twins’ jersey retired in 2019, and was inducted to the Twins Hall of Fame in August of 2023.

Why it matters

Mauer became the seventh Twins’ player to be inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame, joining Harmon Killebrew, Rod Carew, Kirby Puckett, Bert Blyleven, Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva. He’s the third Twin, joining Carew and Puckett, to be elected on the first ballot. He’s the third catcher to do so, joining Johnny Bench and Ivan Rodriguez.

By the numbers

Mauer played 15 seasons, all with the Twins, after being selected No. 1 overall in 2001. He hit .306 for his career with 428 doubles, 30 triples, 143 home runs and 923 RBI in 1,858 career games. He played 921 as a catcher, the most in team history. He was a six-time All-Star, won three American League batting titles as a catcher and was the MVP in 2009. He also won five Silver Slugger Awards and three Gold Gloves.

Mauer joins Carew, Killebrew, Puckett, Carl and Elise Pohlad, Oliva, Kent Hrbek and Tom Kelly as Twins legends to have their statues placed outside Target Field.