Minnesota Twins acquire Jeff Hoffman, send 3 prospects to Toronto in trade

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The Brief The Minnesota Twins traded for reliever Jeff Hoffman and cash from the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, Aug. 3. The Twins sent three minor leaguers and international bonus pool money to Toronto. Hoffman, a former All-Star, has been one of baseball’s top relievers in recent seasons.



The Minnesota Twins made a major move to strengthen their bullpen Monday, acquiring right-handed pitcher Jeff Hoffman and cash from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for three prospects and international bonus pool money.

Twins land Blue Jays reliever before trade deadline

What we know:

The Twins traded for Jeff Hoffman, 33, who has been one of Major League Baseball’s most effective relievers this season, along with cash considerations from Toronto. In return, Minnesota sent minor league pitchers Dasan Hill and John Klein, infielder Dameury Pena, and international bonus pool money to the Blue Jays.

Hoffman has posted a 3.94 earned run average with 75 strikeouts in 51 games for Toronto this season, ranking sixth among all MLB relievers in strikeout ratio. Since June 9, he’s allowed just two earned runs in 20.2 innings, striking out 28 of 86 batters faced. Hoffman’s experience and recent performance could provide a big boost to the Twins’ bullpen, especially as they look to contend in the second half of the season.

By the numbers:

Over the last four seasons, Hoffman has a 3.22 ERA, 49 saves, and 317 strikeouts in 244 games for Philadelphia and Toronto. He was a National League All-Star with the Phillies in 2024, and has pitched in the postseason each of the last three years. Since the start of 2024, Hoffman ranks fifth in all of baseball in appearances and is among the league leaders in saves, strikeout ratio, and opponent batting average.

The prospects heading to Toronto

The other side:

Hill, 20, has made 16 starts for High-A Cedar Rapids this season, going 1-8 with a 5.80 ERA and 77 strikeouts. The Grapevine, Texas native was a 2024 draft pick out of Grapevine High School.

Klein, 24, pitched in 24 games for Triple-A St. Paul this year and made his major league debut for the Twins, appearing in three games. The Brooklyn Park, Minn., native was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

Pena, 20, hit .300 with 47 RBI and a .735 OPS in 83 games between Low-A Fort Myers and High-A Cedar Rapids. The Bonao, Dominican Republic native joined the Twins organization in 2023. The Twins also included international bonus pool money as part of the deal.

This trade marks a significant shift for both organizations, with the Twins adding a proven late-inning arm and the Blue Jays bringing in young talent for their farm system.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear how soon Hoffman will join the Twins’ active roster.