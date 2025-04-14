Minnesota Twins 1B Ty France named AL Player of the Week

article

The Brief Twins 1B Ty France was named the American Leaugue Player of the Week on Monday. France hit .440 with two homers, six RBI and two doubles over the last week. The Twins signed France in the offseason, after Carlos Santana's departure in free agency.



The Minnesota Twins got a 5-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday to salvage one win in the three-game series on Sunday.

On Monday, first baseman Ty France was named the American League Player of the Week.

A big week for France

Why you should care:

France hit .440 (11-for-25) with two homers, six RBI, two doubles, two walks and scored six runs. He also had a .760 slugging percentage, and a .500 on-base percentage in six games. He led the AL in batting average, on base plus slugging (1.260) and hits. It's the second time he's earned the award. He won it in April of 2022 with the Seattle Mariners.

Who is Ty France?

What we know:

The Twins signed France in free agency to play infield after Carlos Santana’s departure. He was named an All-Star in 2022 and is on a five-game hitting streak, batting 9-of-18 with two homers, five RBI, two doubles and five runs over that stretch. He had three-hit games at Kansas City last Wednesday, and at Detroit on Friday.

France also had home runs in consecutive games last week, Wednesday and Thursday at the Royals.

Watch the Twins on FOX 9

Local perspective:

The Twins (5-11) host the New York Mets Tuesday night at Target Field, a game you can watch on FOX 9. Tune into FOX 9’s All Day at noon for streaming coverage.