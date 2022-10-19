Rudy Gobert leads Timberwolves to 115-108 win over Thunder for 1-0 start

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves started a highly-anticipated season with a near sellout crowd at Target Center Wednesday night, and passed their first test with a 115-108 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The talk in the offseason surrounded Tim Connelly trading five players and four future first round picks for center Rudy Gobert. He scored their first bucket of the season, and finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds in his Minnesota debut, leaving the Target Center floor to chants of "Rudy!" in the final minute of regulation.

But it was largely the Timberwolves’ role players who had the biggest impact on the first win of the season.

Taurean Prince, Jaden McDaniels and Jaylen Nowell combined for 43 points on 14-of-26 shooting from the field. Prince was 4-of-5 from the field, including 3-of-4 from the perimeter.

The Timberwolves led 65-52 at the half, got out-scored 35-22 in the third quarter and it was tied 87-87 after trailing by as many as six. Gobert got a steal and made a floater at the buzzer, which changed the momentum for the Timberwolves. He finished 10-of-15 from the floor, and when he wasn’t getting dunks or rebounds, he was altering shots on the defensive end. He also had an injury scare in the second quarter, taking a hard fall and grabbing his right knee, but waved off trainers and stayed in the game.

Karl-Anthony Towns had only 12 points, but added six rebounds and had seven assists, many to Gobert for easy dunks. D’Angelo Russell added 20 points, three rebounds and two assists, and Anthony Edwards had 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as the Timberwolves had seven players in double figures. Minnesota had 25 assists on 38 made shots.

The Timberwolves got their first win of the season and that’s what matters, but there’s plenty to improve going forward as they start with five of their first six games at Target Center. They shot 41 percent from the field, but just 10-of-38 (26.3 percent) from the perimeter.

It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win.