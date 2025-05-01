Minnesota Prospects U-14 girls team wins World Championship in France

The Brief The girls U-14 Minnesota Prospects team recently won the U-14 WSI World Championship in Chamonix, France. 13-year-old goaltender Lola Lamparske is the youngest on her team born in 2013. She won state championships on girls and boys teams this year, on the same day. Many of the girls have dreams of playing college hockey and then hopefully in the PWHL.



A group of Minnesota girls hockey players can call themselves world champions after winning the U-14 WSI World Championship in France.

World champions

What we know:

The Minnesota Prospects U-14 girls hockey team recently won the WSI World Championship in Chamonix, France. Many of the girls have dreams of playing college hockey, and hopefully future plans to play in the PWHL.

13-year-old goalie gets shutout win

Why you should care:

Lola Lamparske, a 13-year-old goaltender on the Minnesota Prospects U-14 team, recorded a 1-0 shutout to help lead the team to a world title. She’s the youngest player on the team, born in 2013.

She simultaneously plays on boys and girls teams, and won two state championships this year, with girls and boys teams, in the same day.

Inspired by Marc-Andre Fleury

Dig deeper:

Most girls on the team dream of a life playing hockey. Lola says she’s inspired by Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, after watching him play for the Vegas Golden Knights. She has her sights set on maybe playing in the NHL one day.

Why not try to follow in the footsteps of her idol?