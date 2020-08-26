Minnesota Lynx game against L.A. Sparks postponed in protest of Jacob Blake shooting

article

The WNBA had three games scheduled for Wednesday night, including the Minnesota Lynx facing the L.A. Sparks in the Florida bubble, but the league postponed game in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

The league made the call after the NBA postponed its playoff games scheduled for Wednesday. The Milwaukee Bucks were scheduled to face the Orlando Magic in the afternoon, but the Bucks never took the court and opted to not play the game. Other teams followed suit before the NBA postponed the day’s games.

The Lynx, and other teams scheduled to play at IMG Academy Wednesday night, came out to the arena floor after the postponement became official and took knee in solidarity for Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by police earlier this week. Blake is now paralyzed from the waist down.

At least a few Major League Baseball teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks, opted not to play their scheduled Wednesday games in protest of the shooting. The Minnesota Twins were not one of them. The Twins and Indians started the final game of their three-game series at 6:10 p.m., as scheduled.

Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, an executive member of the Hockey Diversity Alliance who has been vocal about social justice since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, tweeted his support of NBA players Wednesday night.