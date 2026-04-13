Minnesota Lynx draft Olivia Miles with No. 2 pick in WNBA Draft

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The Brief The Minnesota Lynx picked Olivia Miles from Texas Christian University as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft Monday night. Miles, a 5-10 guard, averaged a career-high 19.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game this season in 38 starts. Miles made history in the 2026 NCAA Tournament by recording her 12th career triple-double.



The Minnesota Lynx are adding a decorated and versatile guard to their roster after selecting Olivia Miles with the second pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

Lynx select Olivia Miles with No. 2 pick

What we know:

Miles, a 5-10 guard from Texas Christian University, averaged a career-high 19.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game this season, starting all 38 games for the Horned Frogs. She shot 48.1% from the field and 35.1% from three-point range.

What they're saying:

Miles made history in the 2026 NCAA Tournament by recording her 12th career triple-double and becoming only the third player to tally multiple triple-doubles in women’s NCAA Tournament play, joining Sabrina Ionescu and Nicole Powell.

Miles reached her 2,000th career point this season, becoming just the ninth active player to reach that mark and one of only four in NCAA history to log at least 2,000 points, 800 rebounds and 800 assists. She also became the first NCAA player to average at least 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and 1.5 steals per game in a single season.

A look at Miles’ college, national career

By the numbers:

Before joining TCU, Miles played three seasons at Notre Dame, averaging 14.2 points, 6.5 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game and leading the ACC in assists each year. As a senior in 2024-25, she joined Ionescu and Caitlin Clark as the only NCAA players to average 15 points, five assists and five rebounds per game while shooting 40% from deep.

The backstory:

Miles is a Phillipsburg, New Jersey native who has been nominated for multiple national player of the year awards, is a three-time AP All-America Second Team selection and a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award in 2023, 2025 and 2026. She was named Big 12 Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year this season after leading the NCAA in triple-doubles with six.

On the international stage, Miles was one of 12 college players chosen for the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup, where she led the tournament in assists per game (7.1) and total assists (50), averaging 6.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 52.8% from the floor in five starts and helping Team USA win gold.

Miles led Notre Dame to three Sweet Sixteen appearances during her time with the Fighting Irish.

What we don't know:

The Lynx’s plans for integrating Miles into their lineup and how she will fit with the current roster have not been detailed. The team’s expectations for Miles’ immediate impact in her rookie season have not been shared.