Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve headed to WNBA All-Star Game

Published  July 4, 2025 3:26pm CDT
Minnesota Lynx
Head coach Cheryl Reeve of the Minnesota Lynx reacts after Courtney Williams #10 makes a shot and is fouled during the second quarter against the New York Liberty in Game Four of the WNBA Finals at Target Center on October 18, 2024 in Minneapolis, Mi ((Photo by David Berding/Getty Images))

The Brief

    • Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve has been selected to the WNBA All-Star Game.
    • The Lynx lead the WNBA with a 15-2 record.
    • It's her fourth WNBA All-Star Game selection.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Lynx lead the WNBA with a 15-2 record, and their coach is now a WNBA-All Star.

The WNBA announced Thursday night Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was selected to be on the sidelines for the WNBA All-Star Game.

Reeve to coach All-Star Game

What we know:

The league announced the honor for Reeve after the Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 92-75 at Target Center. Reeve gets the nod as the Lynx have the best record in the WNBA, and she’ll coach Team Clark. 

The Lynx are undefeated at Target Center in the regular season. Their loss to the Indiana Fever earlier this week does not count towards the regular season, as it was the title game for the Commissioner’s Cup.

History for Reeve

Why you should care:

It marks the fourth time in her career Reeve has been named a WNBA All-Star coach. She also got the honor in 2013, 2014 and 2017. She’s the only coach in franchise history to be named an All-Star Game coach.

Reeve is in her 16th season with the Lynx and has 345 regular season wins, the second-most in league history. She was the WNBA Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year last season. She has 49 playoff wins, has the highest-playoff winning percentage in WNBA history and is the only coach to lead a team to the playoffs 11 straight seasons.

What's next:

The WNBA All-Star Game is set for 7:30 p.m. on July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

