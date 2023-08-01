Minnesota Gophers vs. Wisconsin volleyball game to air on FOX 9

article

Many of the Minnesota Gophers volleyball matches this coming season will be televised, including a game that will air on FOX 9.

For the first time ever, FOX will broadcast Big Ten volleyball matches, with two games on Sunday, Oct. 29. Here's the schedule:

1 p.m. on Oct. 29: Ohio State at Michigan

3:45 p.m. on Oct. 29: Minnesota at Wisconsin

The Gophers, under first-year coach Keegan Cook, will face the Badgers immediately after the Vikings face the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 8, also a game televised on FOX 9.

In total, all but five of Minnesota's Big Ten games will be broadcast on TV and streaming this season, a news release says.

The Gophers finished 22-9 (15-5 Big Ten) last season, and made it to the NCAA Regional Semifinals. Minnesota ranked No. 10 in the final AVCA poll.

Full Gophers volleyball TV schedule

Gophers on Big Ten Network (all times Central):

Friday, Aug. 25 vs. TCU, 7 p.m. BTN

Saturday, Aug. 26 vs. Baylor, 7 p.m. BTN

Tuesday, Aug. 29 vs. Texas, 7 p.m. BTN

Sunday, Sept. 24 at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m. BTN

Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Penn St., 8 p.m. BTN

Friday, Oct. 6 at Maryland, 7 p.m. BTN

Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Michigan, 7 p.m. BTN

Thursday, Oct. 26 at Purdue, TBD BTN

Friday, Nov. 3 at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m. BTN

Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Ohio St., 7 p.m. (BTN or B1G+)

Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Illinois., 5:30 p.m. (BTN or B1G+)

Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Nebraska, 8 p.m. BTN



Gophers on B1G+ (all times Central):

Thursday, Sept. 14 vs. High Point, 7 p.m. B1G+

Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Creighton, 4:30 p.m. B1G+

Friday, Sept. 29 vs. Michigan, TBA B1G+

Saturday, Oct. 7 at Rutgers, TBA B1G+

Sunday, Oct. 15 vs. Northwestern, TBD B1G+

Friday, Oct. 20 vs. Rutgers, TBD B1G+

Sunday, Oct. 22 vs. Michigan St., TBD B1G+

Sunday, Nov. 5 at Northwestern, TBA B1G+

Friday, Nov. 10 vs. Purdue, TBD B1G+

Sunday, Nov. 12 at Indiana, Noon B1G+

Friday, Nov. 17 vs. Iowa, TBD B1G+

Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Ohio St., 7 p.m. (BTN or B1G+)

Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Illinois., 5:30 p.m. (BTN or B1G+)



Gophers on Other Networks (all times Central):

Sunday, Sept. 3 at Florida, 11 a.m. TBD

Friday, Sept. 8 vs. Oregon, 6:30 p.m. Pac-12 Network

Saturday, Sept. 9 at Stanford, 9 p.m. Pac-12 Network

Thursday, Sept. 21 at Iowa, 6 p.m. FS1

Sunday, Oct. 29 at Wisconsin, 3:45 p.m. FOX and FS2