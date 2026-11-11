Minnesota Gophers at Penn State: TV, pregame coverage

The Brief The University of Minnesota football team visits Penn State Saturday night, looking to end a two-game losing streak. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. from Beaver Stadium at Penn State. You can watch the game on FOX Sports 1. The Gophers are seeking their first win over the Nittany Lions since 2019.



The University of Minnesota football team is at Penn State Saturday night, looking to end a two-game Big Ten losing streak and secure bowl eligibility for the sixth straight season.

Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s game.

Gophers at Penn State – How to watch

What: Gophers football at Penn State

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14

Where: Beaver Stadium, Penn State

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Gophers are 5-4 on the season and 3-3 in Big Ten play. They’ve had chances to beat ranked opponents in consecutive weeks, only to lose at No. 4-ranked Indiana 23-16 in overtime, followed by last week’s 34-20 loss to No. 8-ranked UCLA.

The Nittany Lions are going through some growing pains under first-year coach Matt Campbell. They’re 5-4 on the season, 2-4 in Big Ten play and are coming off a 28-25 win over Washington.

The Gophers are looking for their first win over Penn State since the 2019 season, when they finished 11-2 and beat Auburn in the Outback Bowl.

Gopher Pregame Show

Before Saturday’s kickoff, tune into the FOX 9 Gopher Pregame Show as Pierre Noujaim, KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard, Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson and former Gophers’ quarterback Tanner Morgan preview the game. They’ll talk Big Ten football, and college football across the country.

Pierre Noujaim will also have a sit down interview with a current Gophers’ player.

P.J. Fleck Show

Stay up-to-date with everything involving Gopher football by watching the P.J. Fleck Show, which airs Tuesday evenings on FOX 9. This week, Coach Fleck joins to reflect on the UCLA loss, and preview Penn State.