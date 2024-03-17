Minnesota Gophers men's basketball accepts NIT spot

article

The Minnesota Gophers men's basketball team is headed to the National Invitational Tournament (NIT).

The Gophers will face the Butler Bulldogs in the first round of the NIT.

As a lower seed, the Gophers won't get the opportunity to host a home game in the first round.

The Gophers exceeded expectations this season – albeit low expectations – finishing the year 18-14 and 9-11 in conference play. But, the team lost its first game in the Big Ten Tournament, getting knocked out by Michigan State.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.