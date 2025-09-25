How to watch Minnesota Gophers hockey games on FOX 9 this season: Schedule

The Brief The University of Minnesota men's hockey team continues its TV partnership with FOX 9 for the 2025-26 season. Seven home games will air on FOX 9 and FOX 9+ during the non-conference schedule. FOX 9 will also host a pregame and postgame show for home games.



Gophers' home games on FOX 9

How to watch:

Seven Gophers home games will air on FOX 9 and FOX 9+ during the non-conference schedule, starting with the home opener against Michigan Tech on Oct. 3 on FOX 9.

Additional games will air on FOX 9+. Here's the schedule:

Oct. 4: Gophers vs. Michigan Tech

Oct. 10: Gophers vs. Boston College

Oct. 24: Gophers vs. Minnesota Duluth

Oct. 25: Gophers vs. Minnesota Duluth

Nov. 14: Gophers vs. Long Island

Nov. 15: Gophers vs. Long Island

FOX 9's coverage of home games also includes the 30-minute Pride on Ice pregame show hosted by FOX 9's Jim Rich and a post-game show. Rich and Gophers all-time leading scorer Pat Micheletti will service as play-by-play announcer and analyst, respectively, on the game broadcast.

What they're saying:

"The deep and rich tradition of 'Pride on Ice' resonates throughout the State of Hockey," said Marian Davey, FOX9 Senior Vice President and General Manager. "We're honored to continue to broadcast games to passionate fans."

How to watch FOX 9+

FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports. It reaches nearly 2 million homes and can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2. In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.