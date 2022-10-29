Mo Ibrahim, defense lead Gophers in 31-0 shutout win over Rutgers

article

Being back on their home field was just what the University of Minnesota football team needed to get their first win in more than a month.

That, and a heavy dosage of running back Mo Ibrahim. The sixth-year senior, one of the Gophers’ "Encore 4," had 36 carries for 159 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Gophers to a 31-0 win over Rutgers on Saturday in front of more than 49,000 fans at Huntington Bank Stadium. Minnesota improves to 5-3 on the season, 2-3 in Big Ten play and a three-game losing skid is over. It’s also the Gophers’ first shutout since opening the season with a 38-0 win over New Mexico State, and they're one win away from being bowl eligible.

The story entering the day was the return of quarterback Tanner Morgan, after missing last week’s loss at Penn State in the concussion protocol. He got the start Saturday, going 14-of-21 passing for 122 yards. But the story at the end of the day was Ibrahim, Minnesota’s rushing leader and one of the best in the Big Ten.

Ibrahim’s first touchdown of the day capped a 19-play, 99-yard drive and put him in the record books yet again. It was his 44th career score, passing Darrell Thompson for the all-time school record. Ibrahim passed Thompson’s rushing touchdown mark earlier this season. He celebrated his first score Saturday by eating Gusher’s fruit snacks on the bench after.

Ibrahim’s second score of the day came with 5:14 to play in the first half, as the Gophers went for it on 4th-and goal from the 1-yard line to take a 14-0 lead at the break. The Gophers out-gained the Scarlet Knights 194-58 in the first half, and allowed just three first downs.

Ibrahim put a bow on the day after Tyler Nubin’s second interception of the season gave the Gophers the ball at the Rutgers’ 33-yard line in the fourth quarter. Ibrahim scored his third touchdown of the day from 28 yards out, their most explosive play of the day, for a 21-0 lead.

Nubin’s second interception of the day set up a 3-yard touchdown for Bryce Williams, and a 31-0 lead with 1:20 to play.

The Gophers ran for 253 of their 375 total yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. They were also 13-of-19 on third down. Minnesota’s defense, after allowing more than 400 total yards at Illinois and at Penn State, limited Rutgers to 134 yards, seven first downs and just 2-of-10 on third down. Jah Joyner had 1.5 sacks and recovered a fumble, Danny Striggow got a sack and Nubin got a pair of turnovers.

The Gophers are back on the road next week, heading to Lincoln to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers.