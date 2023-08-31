Gophers come back to stun Nebraska 13-10 in 2023 opener

article

The University of Minnesota football team opened the 2023 season on a gorgeous summer night in front of a sellout crowd of more than 53,000 at Huntington Bank Stadium Thursday night, hosting Nebraska in a critical early game in the Big Ten West.

The fans who stayed got a thrilling finish after a dud for three quarters. The Gophers rallied with 10 fourth quarter points for a 13-10 win over the Cornhuskers in the most thrilling of fashions. Athan Kaliakmanis hit Daniel Jackson, who dragged one foot in, for a game-tying touchdown on 4th-and-10 from the Nebraska 13-yard line with 2:32 to play. Dragan Kesich made sure the Gophers survived the scare, drilling a 47-yard field goal as time expired to give Minnesota the win and a 1-0 start.

In his first start as the Gophers’ new quarterback, Kaliakmanis was 24-of-44 for 196 yards, one touchdown and a third quarter red zone interception that halted a potential scoring drive. Jackson finished with nine catches for 68 yards and the game-tying score late in regulation. Corey Crooms had seven catches for 63 yards in his Minnesota debut, and Brevyn Spann-Ford had five catches for 45 yards.

The Gophers’ defense kept them in the game with four turnovers, as Tyler Nubin had two interceptions. Tre’Von Jones added an interception, and Justin Walley forced a fumble that Aidan Gousby recovered. Nubin’s second interception with about a minute to play set up the game-winning field goal for Kesich.

In the first game without Mo Ibrahim, Sean Tyler and Bryce Williams had a combined 16 carries for 55 yards.

The Gophers were also without starting linebacker Cody Lindenberg, who was deemed unavailable for the game two hours before kickoff.

Nebraska took the lead early in the third quarter after a 63-yard kickoff return to open the second half. Jeff Sims dropped a lateral, then hit a wide open Alex Bullock in the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown on a broken play. The Cornhuskers added a field goal early in the fourth quarter to lead 10-3.

That set up the heroics between Kaliakmanis and Jackson, who somehow got one foot inbounds with control of the ball for the game-tying score. The Gophers got the win despite being out-gained 295-241, and Sims going for 205 total yards and a passing touchdown. Nebraska also ran for 181 yards.

The Gophers got the win, and that’s all that matters. Minnesota is 1-0 and hosts Eastern Michigan next Saturday night.