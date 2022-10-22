Gophers pounded in 45-17 loss at Penn State, fall to 1-3 in Big Ten

article

The University of Minnesota football team has some soul searching to do after a 45-17 loss to Penn State in front of more than 100,000 fans in a "White Out" at Beaver Stadium Saturday night.

About a month ago, the Gophers seemed destined for a special season after opening the Big Ten season with a dominant 34-7 win at Michigan State, and a 4-0 start. The Gophers have since lost three straight, and any aspirations of playing for a Big Ten West title at the end of the season are all but out the door.

"That falls on me 100 percent. Like I told them in there, I said we’ve got five games left. We’re 4-3, we’ve raised expectations around here, and I think that’s why everybody’s got a really bad taste in their mouth," Gophers coach PJ Fleck said after the loss. "We expect to win every single game, period. I’ve got to be better as a head football coach, period.

Quarterback Tanner Morgan had his streak of 45 straight starts end Saturday, unable to play due to being in the concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head at Illinois last week. Wide receiver Dylan Wright also did not make the trip, due to unspecified reasons.

Minnesota’s offense line struggled early, and the defense got carved up for 426 yards as the Gophers drop to 4-3 on the season, and 1-3 in Big Ten play. In his first career start, Athan Kaliakmanis was 9-of-22 passing for 175 yards, and his first career touchdown to Brevyn Spann-Ford in the third quarter. Kaliakmanis also ran the ball seven times for 45 yards.

Kaliakmanis engineered a late first half touchdown drive, capped by a Mo Ibrahim touchdown run, to get the Gophers within 17-10 at the half. Fleck now might have a reason to start Kaliakmanis the rest of the season.

"Guts. That kid is going to be a really good player everybody. That’s what I take away from this, that kid is going to be really good," Fleck said.

Mo Ibrahim had 30 carries for 102 yards, and his 45th career touchdown late in the first half. He also got his 15th straight 100-yard game, tying Ezekiel Elliott’s record.

But a conservative start offensively and a poor effort on defense most of the night plagued the Gophers in their third straight loss. Sean Clifford carved up the Gophers, going 23-of-31 for 295 yards and four touchdowns. His only blemish of the night was a first quarter interception by Justin Walley, which the Gophers could only turn into a field goal.

Clifford hit Tyler Warren for a 38-yard touchdown, and Theo Johnson for an 18-yard score as the Nittany Lions built a 17-3 first half lead. He also hit Parker Washington from 38 yards out over Terell Smith, and a wide open Mitchell Tinsley on a coverage bust for a 38-10 lead late in the third quarter.

The Nittany Lions also ran for 175 yards, led by Nick Singleton’s 13 carries for 79 yards and two scores. Penn State out-scored Minnesota 21-0 in the third quarter to pull away for the victory. Minnesota was once one of the top defenses in the nation this year in total yardage allowed. Saturday night, the Nittany Lions got 479 total yards.

"That’s what really hurts. That’s why I say it’s my responsibility because that really hurts. We’re built to play great defense, we’re not made to have shootouts," Fleck said. "We’re made right now, where we stand right now seven games in, we need to play great defense and we just didn’t do that."

The Gophers also committed eight penalties, seven pre-snap, and were just 2-for-13 on third down offensively. A team that prides itself on discipline and composure let both get way in a "White Out" at Beaver Stadium.

Minnesota has now lost four straight to Penn State at Happy Valley, and the Gophers return home with plenty of questions to face as they host Rutgers next Saturday. A season that once had hopes of playing for a Big Ten title is now in disarray.

"I told our team let’s not all jump overboard right now, it was three weeks ago we were ranked. Our team keeps fighting, I’ve got to get them right. I’ll go fix it, simple as that, because the responsibility falls on me," Fleck siad.