Minnesota Frost to face Montreal Victoire in PWHL Playoffs

The Brief The Minnesota Frost will face the Montreal Victoire in the PWHL Playoffs in a best-of-five series. Game 1 is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1 in Montreal. The Frost are the two-time defending Walter Cup champions.



The Minnesota Frost have known for about three weeks that they’re in the Professional Women’s Hockey League Playoffs.

The two-time defending PWHL champions now know their match-up. They’ll open against the Montreal Victoire.

PWHL Playoffs – Minnesota Frost vs. Montreal Victoire

What we know:

Montreal got to pick its first playoff opponent by virtue of finishing the regular season as the top team in the PWHL. They chose the Frost, who finished third in the league with 50 points.

Montreal won all four regular season match-ups against the Frost, the last two by a combined 7-0 margin. The first two games were both decided by one goal, both in overtime.

Minnesota Frost vs. Montreal Victoire – The series

Timeline:

Minnesota and Montreal will play a best-of-five series to determine one of two teams to play in the Walter Cup Finals. Here is an early look at the series:

Game 1: Minnesota at Montreal, 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1 (Place Bell)

Game 2: Minnesota at Montreal, 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 5 (Place Bell)

Game 3: Minnesota vs. Montreal (Date and time TBD, Grand Casino Arena)

Game 4 (if necessary): Minnesota vs. Montreal (Date and time TBD, Grand Casino Arena)

Game 5 (if necessary): Minnesota at Montreal (Date and time TBD, Place Bell)

Minnesota Frost - Watch on FOX 9 Plus

FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports. It reaches nearly 2 million homes and can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2. In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.

How to watch Minnesota Frost on FOX LOCAL for free

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Note: Streaming of Minnesota Frost hockey games is restricted to the FOX 9 viewing area. See below if you're having trouble watching the game and you're in the viewing area.

Trouble watching the game? Check your location settings

Due to PWHL streaming rules, Minnesota Frost games are only available to viewers inside our designated viewing area (DMA). We use your device’s location to verify eligibility, and sometimes location settings or network issues can cause problems.

If you’re inside the viewing area but still getting a "stream not available in your location" message, try the following:

On Web Browsers (Desktop or Laptop):

Allow Location Access – Make sure your browser is allowed to share your location with our site. Disable VPN or Proxy – Virtual Private Networks, proxies, or other tools can hide your true location. Turn them off and refresh the page. Check IP Accuracy – If your internet provider is routing traffic through another city, your IP address may appear outside the DMA. Restart your modem/router to refresh your connection.

On Mobile Apps (iOS & Android):

Enable Location Services – Go to your device’s Settings and confirm that location permissions for our app are set to "While Using the App" or "Always." Disable VPN or Private Relay – On iOS, go to Settings > Apple ID > iCloud > Private Relay and turn it off. On Android, disable any active VPN. Switch to Mobile Data – If Wi-Fi is showing the wrong location, try using cellular data instead.

On Connected TVs (Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Smart TVs):