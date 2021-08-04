Mike Zimmer: Kirk Cousins returning to Vikings practice Thursday

article

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer confirmed on Wednesday he’s expecting quarterback Kirk Cousins to be back at TCO Performance Center and practicing at training camp on Thursday.

Cousins, along with Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley, all missed the team’s Saturday night practice at TCO Stadium due to COVID-19 protocols. Mond reportedly tested positive, and Cousins and Stanley were considered high risk close contacts.

That left Jake Browning as the only available quarterback for the Saturday practice, and Zimmer frustrated and annoyed that the Vikings have one of the lowest player vaccination rates in the NFL. Browning and Case Cookus were the only quarterbacks at Monday’s practice.

Vikings owner Mark Wilf on Tuesday also said he’s "very concerned" about the team’s low vaccination rate.

Cousins and Stanley are expected back Thursday after having a five-day isolation period, and subsequent negative COVID-19 tests to be cleared to return to TCO Performance Center. Zimmer didn’t know when Mond would be back. Since Mond tested positive, he’s out for at least 10 days.

Having the quarterback room all but wiped out due to COVID-19 protocols during training camp is one thing, but it’s a much bigger issue if the Vikings lose players before a regular season game, or have to forfeit a game and take a loss if a non-vaccinated player starts an outbreak within a team.

Advertisement

The Vikings are also hosting a scrimmage on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.