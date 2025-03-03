Mara Braun won't play for Gophers in Big Ten Tournament

The Brief Dawn Plitzuweit said Monday Mara Braun isn't practicing in team situations with the Gophers and will not play in the Big Ten Tournament. Braun had surgery for a foot injury for the second straight season. The Gophers are 20-10 overall, went 8-10 in the Big Ten and are the No. 13 seed for this week's league tournament. They face Washington on Wednesday.



The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team was on pace to be an NCAA Tournament team last year when Mara Braun went down with a foot injury.

This year, Braun suffered the same foot injury just five games into the Gophers’ season, landing wrong on the foot during a shootaround. Dawn Plitzuweit all but made it official that one of Minnesota’s best players will not be in uniform for the Big Ten Tournament.

She is not practicing with the team, just doing work off to the side on her own.

"This has been incredibly challenging. I think everybody can understand and rationalize that it would be hard to have the same injury and be out back-to-back seasons," Plitzuweit told reporters on Monday. "That’s unbelievably challenging. She’s done an amazing job of not making it about her."

‘At first it was a lot of anger’

Why you should care:

Braun talked about her frustrations of being out injured on an episode of the Gopher Coaches Show with Ahmad Hicks and Justin Gaard last month. She was averaging 13.4 points per game when she got hurt.

"At first it was just a lot of anger. Obviously doing it a second time, back-to-back seasons wasn’t ideal. Just kind of frustrated because I thought I had done everything I could," Braun said. "After dealing with my emotions a little bit, just going and attacking it like I have the first time. It’s been a battle and a rollercoaster, as is any injury, but doing alright."

Plitzuweit said there was hope she could return this season, but with the opportunity for a medical redshirt, they weren’t going to take unnecessary chances.

"Was it realistic? I think it was hopeful, but probably not something we were banking on. You just can’t risk any of those type of situations," Plitzuweit said.

‘I think we’ve earned an opportunity’

What we know:

The Gophers started 16-1 and at one point, were ranked No. 23 in the country. Since Braun went down, they’re 15-10, but finished 8-10 in Big Ten play. They got the No. 13 seed in the conference tournament, and face Washington in the first round on Wednesday.

They lost eight of their last 12 games to close out the regular season. Minnesota likely needs two wins at the conference tournament to feel safe about an NCAA Tournament bid. Plituzweit was asked if she feels they’ve already earned a bid.

"Ultimately we do have great opportunities. I think this crew has an opportunity for an opportunity to play in the postseason. Do I think our kids deserve a chance? I do," Plitzuweit said. "I think we have earned an opportunity."

What we don't know:

If the Gophers exit the Big Ten Tournament early, if they have enough of a resume to hear their name on Selection Sunday.