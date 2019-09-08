Lynx sign MVP Sylvia Fowles to multi-year deal

article

The Minnesota Lynx locked down one of the WNBA's best players Sunday, announcing a multi-year contract extension for Center Sylvia Fowles.

In her 12th season in the WNBA, Fowles has accrued an impressive list of accolades:

2-time WNBA champion (2015, 2017)

2-time WNBA Finals MVP (2015, 2017)

WNBA MVP (2017)

6-time WNBA All-Star

3-time Olympian

3-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (2011, 2013, 2016)

3-time all-WNBA first team (2010, 2013, 2017)

7-time all-Defensive first team (2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017)

This year, Fowles is averaging 13.7 points on 59.1 percent shooting. Also, she is averaging 8.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.

She leads the WNBA is field goal accuracy and is fourth in rebounding.

She holds the WNBA record for double-doubles with 163, the most recent of which was Friday night against Phoenix.

Fowles is also second all-time in WNBA rebounding.

Per team policy, the details of her contract were not released.