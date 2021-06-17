Minnesota Lynx guard Crystal Dangerfield nominated for ESPY Award

article

The Minnesota Lynx announced Thursday that guard Crystal Dangerfield has been nominated for an ESPY Award, Best Breakthrough Athlete.

The network honors the best athletes and teams around the globe with its annual show, Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly. Dangerfield, a second round pick at No. 16 overall in the 2020 WNBA Draft, ended up being the league’s Rookie of the Year with her name appearing on 44 of 47 ballots. She’s the first player not to be a first round pick and win WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Dangerfield started 19 of 21 games as a rookie and averaged 16.2 points per game, which tied for 11th in the WNBA. She also was third in free throw percentage at 92.2 percent. She was the WNBA Rookie of the Month in August and September, leading the league in free throw percent and being second in scoring among rookies. She also was second in minutes, assists and tied for fourth in steals among rookies.

Dangerfield had eight games in the 2020 season with at least 20 points.

Also nominated for Best Breakthrough Athlete are L.A. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, the 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Chase Young of the Washington Football Team, the 2020 NFL Defense Rookie of the Year and 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball, the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets.

The winner will be announced during the ESPY Awards on July 10.