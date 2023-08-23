Lynx fans ejected, called ‘disgusting’ after reaction to opposing player injury

Minnesota Nice was not a philosophy for several fans in attendance late in the Minnesota Lynx game Tuesday after several people were ejected for heckling an opposing player following an injury.

With a tick over 25 seconds left against the Dallas Wings, forward Satou Sabally for the Wings rolled her ankle on a play against Lynx forward Bridget Carlson. Previously in the game, Sabally was called for a technical foul on a play against Carlson.

Noticeably in pain, when Sabally went to take her free throws with a score of 79-85, and the game on the line, fans began to make their displeasure known.

"There is a fan sitting in the second row, she is a Lynx fan, and has been completely inappropriate tonight," announcer Marney Gellner can be heard saying during the broadcast.

According to Gellner, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve was spotted asking the fan to stop before she was ejected by security.

Not long after, another fan could be seen being ejected while exchanging words with Sabally.

"Sabally is asking the fans ‘Do you have something to say?’ and clearly several of them did tonight," Gellner later said.

Following the game, Sabally said, "Disgusting fan base in Minny. The Schadenfreude to see someone get hurt can’t be a WNBA culture. Terrible words from the sidelines all game long," on the X platform, formerly Twitter.

The Lynx ultimately went on to win the game, 91-86, and are third in the WNBA’s Western Conference with a record of 16-17.