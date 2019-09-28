Luis Arraez carted off field at Kansas City with ankle injury

article

The Minnesota Twins suffered what appears to be a major injury in Kansas City on Saturday as they get ready for their first trip to the American League Division Series since 2010.

Infielders Luis Arraez and Willians Astudillo collided while catching a pop-up during the bottom of the seventh against the Royals. Arraez’s right leg got caught, appeared to buckle and he went down in pain while Astudillo made the catch.

Arraez couldn’t put any weight on his right leg and had to be helped to a cart that took him off the field. Replays showed him grabbing the back of his leg after the play.

It appeared Astudillo was trying to call Arraez off on the play, but Arraez couldn’t hear him.

The early report from the Twins' clubhouse after the game was that Arraez suffered a sprained ankle.

The injury would be significant if Arraez wasn’t available for the Twins in the playoffs, which will start next Friday night against the New York Yankees. Arraez played in 91 games for the Twins and was hitting .339 with 20 doubles, four homers and 28 RBI. He had just 29 strikeouts in 322 at bats.

Arraez hit the go-ahead two-run homer at Detroit earlier this week on the night the Twins clinched the AL Central title with their win over the Tigers and an Indians loss.

The Twins beat the Royals 4-3 for their 101st win of the season, but it came at a cost.