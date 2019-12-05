Loons to host Red Bulls for 2020 home opener March 15

article

To open the 2020 season, the Loons will head to the Pacific Northwest before returning home to host New York Red Bulls under the lights March 15.

Minnesota United FC announced its home opener Thursday which will feature the visiting Red Bulls at 6 p.m. Sunday night, March 15.

MNUFC opens the season March 1 against the Portland Timbers.

Minnesota United will play 34 games in its 2020 campaign, including 17 at Allianz Field. Tickets go on sale early in 2020.