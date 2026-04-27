Live updates: Timberwolves face Nuggets in Game 5 of NBA Playoffs

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The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of their NBA Playoff series Monday night. The Timberwolves have a 3-1 series lead, and can eliminate the Nuggets with a win. The Timberwolves are without Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo. The Nuggets are without Aaron Gordon.



The Minnesota Timberwolves are in Denver Monday night for Game 5 of their NBA Playoffs series, looking to end the Nuggets' season and advance to the Western Conference Semifinals for the third straight season.

FOX 9 will have live updates here throughout the game. Minnesota leads the best-of-seven series 3-1, and can close it out with a win Monday night. The Timberwolves are without Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo. The Nuggets are without Aaron Gordon, who has a calf injury.

Timberwolves trail Nuggets 97-75 after 3

An ugly start for the Timberwolves hasn’t gotten much better, as they trail the Nuggets 97-75 in Game 5. Barring a historic comeback, there will be a Game 6 in Minneapolis.

The Nuggets out-scored the Timberwolves 37-24 in the third quarter and led by as many as 25. To add insult to injury, Nuggets’ guard Christian Braun got a technical foul for pointing at Jaden McDaniels after a transition dunk.

Spencer Jones and Cameron Johnson have combined for 36 points for the Nuggets, With a chance to close out the series, the Timberwolves have been completely careless with the basketball, committing 20 turnovers through three quarters.

Timberwolves trail Nuggets 60-51 at half

The Timberwolves trail the Nuggets 60-51 at half, largely due to being careless with the basketball. Minnesota committed 14 turnovers in the first half, including nine in the opening quarter.

They weathered two early fouls by Jaden McDaniels and have the game in single digits thanks to shooting 9-of-19 from three-point range. Julius Randle leads the Timberwolves with 14 points, and Bones Hyland has nine. Naz Reid has eight points.

Nikola Jokic has 13 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Cam Johnson has 11 points.

Timberwolves trail Nuggets 34-29 after 1

The Timberwolves are off to a slow start in Game 5 Monday night, trailing the Nuggets 34-29 after one.

The Timberwolves committed nine turnovers in the opening frame and trailed by as many as 10 points. They shot 11-of-19 from the field, including 7-of-12 from the perimeter. Jaden McDaniels sat most of the first quarter after two early fouls, and Chris Finch lost the Timberwolves’ challenge two minutes into the game on McDaniels’ second foul. They Timberwolves kept it close by shooting 7-of-12 from the perimeter.

Anthony Edwards injury update

What they're saying:

Timberwolves officials announced Monday Edwards had an MRI at Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine, which revealed a left knee hyperextension injury and a bone bruise. Edwards is considered week-to-week, and there is no ligament damage.

Edwards will not play Monday night as the Timberwolves can eliminate the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of their Western Conference Playoff series. Neither will Donte DiVincenzo, who suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon tear. DiVincenzo is out for the remainder of the Timberwolves' season.