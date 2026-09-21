Kyler Murray will start Sunday for the Vikings, O'Connell says

The Brief Kyler Murray has cleared the concussion protocol and will start for the Vikings against the Buccaneers on Sunday. Murray was knocked out of his first game with the Vikings after taking a hit to the helmet while sliding. Carson Wentz guided the team to two wins over the past two weeks but the team struggled offensively last week in Chicago.



Kyler Murray has cleared the concussion protocol and will be the starter for the Vikings as they take on the Buccaneers this Sunday in Tampa, Coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Monday.

Murray cleared

What we know:

O'Connell says Murray will start for the Vikings on Sunday as they face the Bucs.

Murray was knocked out of his first game with the Vikings after 11 offensive snaps. Murray took a hit to the helmet while sliding at the end of a run as he was tackled by Packers linebacker Lukas Van Ness and defensive back Javon Bullard.

Bullard was flagged for the hit, but neither player was fined. Van Ness did get fined for another hit in the game on Carson Wentz.

Kyler Murray #1 of the Minnesota Vikings looks to throw against the New York Giants during a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 15, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola / Getty Images)

The backstory:

The Vikings went 2-0 with Carson Wentz replacing Murray under center against two division rivals. However, Wentz struggled against Chicago on Sunday.

Wentz finished 11-of-20 for 143 yards and no touchdowns, but didn't turn the ball over. The team only scored nine points but was bolstered by a lockdown defensive effort that held the Bears to only three points.