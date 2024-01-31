Karl-Anthony Towns leads Timberwolves to 121-87 win over Mavericks

article

It’s Karl-Anthony Towns’ world, and Minnesota Timberwolves fans are more than happy to live in it.

Towns carried the Timberwolves with 29 points, nine rebounds and four assists in a 121-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night at Target Center that wasn’t the prettiest game they’ll play this season. The Mavericks were without Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively II, Dante Exum and Derrick Jones all due to injuries, and with Dallas playing on the second night of a back-to-back.

On a night where nothing was easy on either end of the floor for three quarters, Towns shot 11-of-15 from the field, and 4-of-6 from three-point range. The rest of the team combined to shoot 8-of-23.

Minnesota improves to 34-14 on the season, and 18-4 at Target Center. Rudy Gobert added 17 points and six rebounds, and Anthony Edwards had nine points, five rebounds and five assists. Naz Reid scored 12 points off the bench, going 3-of-5 from the perimeter. In the bizarre stat of the night, Gobert made more shots from the free-throw line (7-of-12) than Edwards did from the field (3-of-5).

The Timberwolves did Wednesday night what good teams do. They didn’t have their best effort against a depleted Mavericks’ squad, and still found a way to win the game. They led 83-70 after three quarters, and started the fourth on an 11-0 run to put the game away. Minnesota won the second half 69-39.

It’s the first of a three-game home stand, with the Timberwolves hosting the Orlando Magic on Friday and Houston Rockets on Sunday.