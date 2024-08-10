Justin Jefferson mic’d up during Vikings preseason game is pure gold

article

Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson didn’t play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium, but he still played a very big role in the day.

Jefferson was mic’d up on the game broadcast for the third quarter, which you could watch on FOX 9, and he was as entertaining and charismatic as ever. We got to witness him react to a pair of J.J. McCarthy touchdowns live.

McCarthy’s first NFL touchdown went to Trishton Jackson on a deep shot from 45 yards out, and McCarthy hit him with a perfect throw in stride. Jefferson sprinted down the sideline to celebrate with Jackson, who is in a battle for the No. 3 receiver job.

McCarthy also hit Trent Sherfield on a busted coverage from 33 yards out. Before McCarthy even started his throw, Jefferson yelled "GOT HIM!" from the sideline four times.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell stood next to Jefferson on the sideline for part of the third quarter, not aware at the time he was mic'd up on the broadcast.

McCarthy finished the day 11-17 for 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Jefferson gushed about his teammates at every available opportunity, and said he wants to go for 2,000 yards this season. Two years ago, he was a First-Team All-Pro selection with more than 1,800 yards.