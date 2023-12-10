Justin Jefferson back, Ed Ingram out for Vikings Sunday at Raiders

article

The Minnesota Vikings are in Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on Sunday coming out of their bye week, and they’re almost completely healthy.

The Vikings will be without a starting offensive lineman as right guard Ed Ingram is inactive. Ingram appeared on the injury report Thursday with a bad hip. The Vikings drafted Ingram in 2022, he won the starting right guard job in training camp last year and hasn’t missed a snap since. Sunday will be the first game Ingram has missed in his career. Blake Brandel is likely to get the start in his absence.

Also inactive is safety Lewis Cine, who played on special teams two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Jaren Hall is inactive, but will serve as the emergency quarterback and not count towards the active roster. The other inactives include tight end Nick Muse, and Hakeen Adeniji.

Sunday marks the return of star receiver Justin Jefferson for the first time since Week 5. Jefferson was on injured reserve with a bad right hamstring, missed seven straight games and had his 21-day practice window open on Nov. 8. He was activated to the roster during the Vikings’ bye week.

For at least the start of the game, he’ll be getting passes from Joshua Dobbs. Kevin O’Connell announced Wednesday Dobbs will get the start against the Raiders after throwing four interceptions in a 12-10 loss to the Bears as Minnesota dropped to 6-6. Dobbs now has 10 interceptions and 10 touchdowns on the season. Turnovers have been an issue for the Vikings in their six losses this season. Nick Mullens is in line to be the No. 2 quarterback, and it remains to be seen if he'll play, if Dobbs struggles early.

Another story line is that offensive coordinator Wes Phillips is in Las Vegas with the Vikings after being arrested for misdemeanor DWI Friday night in the Twin Cities. He was booked into the Hennepin County Jail at about 11 p.m., and released after posting a $300 bond early Saturday morning.

Phillips has not publicly commented on the situation, and the Vikings are aware and gathering more information.