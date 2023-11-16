Joshua Dobbs gifts boy with alopecia signed Vikings jersey: Video

The Minnesota Vikings' new quarterback Joshua Dobbs has made quite an impression on fans the past two weeks — especially a young boy in New Jersey.

Dobbs sent the boy, named Gregory, an autographed jersey. Dobbs and Gregory both have alopecia, a condition that impacts hair growth.

Gregory, who is a huge Dobbs fan, was extremely grateful for the surprise. He wrote a thank-you note to Dobbs and the Vikings.

Joshua Dobbs sent a boy with alopecia a signed jersey - and he was grateful.

Watch the video at the top of the page for Gregory's reaction.