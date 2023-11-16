Joshua Dobbs gifts boy with alopecia signed Vikings jersey: Video

Joshua Dobbs sends boy with alopecia signed jersey
The Minnesota Vikings' new quarterback Joshua Dobbs has made quite an impression on fans the past two weeks — especially a young boy in New Jersey. Dobbs sent the boy, named Gregory, an autographed jersey. Dobbs and Gregory both have alopecia, a condition impacting hair growth.
Gregory, who is a huge Dobbs fan, was extremely grateful for the surprise. He wrote a thank-you note to Dobbs and the Vikings.
Watch the video at the top of the page for Gregory's reaction.
