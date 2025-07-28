Josh Metellus, Vikings agree to extension: 'I'm back baby!'

The Brief The Vikings and Josh Metellus agreed Saturday to a three-year contract extension worth up to $42 million, with $25 million guaranteed. The Vikings cut Metellus after drafting him in the sixth round in 2020. He earned his way back to the roster through the practice squad and special teams. Metellus is now a multi-year captain and made 103 tackles and two interceptions last season.



Josh Metellus wasn’t back on the practice field yet Saturday as the Minnesota Vikings welcomed fans to the first open practice of training camp, but he was all smiles.

What we know:

The Vikings announced Saturday they’ve agreed to a multi-year contract with Josh Metellus. It’s reportedly a three-year deal worth $36 million, with a maximum value of $42 million. He’ll get $25 million guaranteed. He was set to become a free agent after this season, but now isn't going anywhere.

Metellus is dealing with an ankle injury, but is hoping to be back on the field Monday for the first day in pads at TCO Performance Center.

Vikings GM, coach react

Both General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell reacted to the news before Saturday's practice. Both are happy, and relieved, to have him in the fold for years to come.

Kwesi on Metellus:

"I’m really thrilled for Josh and his family. Josh since we’ve gotten here has become a program player for us," Adofo-Mensah said. "He embodies the relentlessness, the worth ethic we value in this team. His story is a story of undeniable determination."

Kevin O'Connell on Metellus:

"It’s hard to imagine making them any better as a player and person than Josh Metellus," O’Connell said. "I think the starting point to his role is versatility. He could line up, at one point last year in one game, he lined up in seven different spots. His role is wildly dynamic."

‘I’m here, baby!’

Why you should care:

Metellus was a sixth-round draft pick by the Vikings in 2020, a year altered across the NFL by the COVID-19 pandemic. Before he could even get comfortable in a Vikings’ jersey, Metellus was cut.

He returned to the Vikings on the practice squad and became a special teams captain. He emerged on defense in 2023, starting 17 games and making 116 tackles. Last year, he had 103 tackles in 17 games, including 10 starts, and had two interceptions.

He can play at every level of the defense. He also made it clear Saturday he doesn’t want to be anywhere else but the Vikings.

What they're saying:

"I’m here baby. I love it here, Metellus said. "This place is home for me. To be here now, standing in front of you guys and showing that hard work pays off, it’s special."

He’s also not lacking confidence.

"I just think I’m a damn good football player. I wanted to be here, I love it here. This is home, I want to finish my career here. I feel like I embody exactly what we want to build here, I want to win a ring for this city."